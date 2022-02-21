Advisor Resource Council Sells 479 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.84. 6,691,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.48.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

