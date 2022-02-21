Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.42. 10,691,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

