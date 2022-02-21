agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In other news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of agilon health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

