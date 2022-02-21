Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.97. 2,170,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

