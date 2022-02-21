Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $214.00 at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,872 shares of company stock worth $133,170,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $323,529,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

