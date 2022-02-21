Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2022. The company also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Albemarle is exposed to volume and cost pressure in its Catalysts unit. Higher raw material costs may also hurt Bromine margins. Plant start-up costs may also affect the company's margins.”

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.19.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.76. 3,060,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day moving average is $236.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

