Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,703. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,310. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

