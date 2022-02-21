Allbirds Inc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

