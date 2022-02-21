Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Y stock opened at $687.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $601.26 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

