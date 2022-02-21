ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $68.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

