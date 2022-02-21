Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.84% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $10,999,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

