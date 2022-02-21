Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.68.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

