Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Holdings Cut by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALTO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $327,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $1,623,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
