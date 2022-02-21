Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells $90,915.00 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $90,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $33.05 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.