American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 2,167,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $943.43 million, a PE ratio of 275.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $7,236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $6,489,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

