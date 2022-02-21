American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Holdings Increased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.29% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of TAXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

