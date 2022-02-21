American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock Position Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 105,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NYSE AEO opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

