Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $300.56 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

