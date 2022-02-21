AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.420 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

