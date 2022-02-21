AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.420 EPS.
NYSE:AME traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.
In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.