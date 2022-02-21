AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $170.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

