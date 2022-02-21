Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

