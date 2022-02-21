Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.60.

ADI opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

