Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $185.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.60.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.