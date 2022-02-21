Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $161.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $814.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $861.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $917.43 million, with estimates ranging from $905.89 million to $936.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $7,268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.