Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $29.40 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

