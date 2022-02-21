Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.18. SunPower posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.49.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

