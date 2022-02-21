Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,735,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 690,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,132. The company has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

