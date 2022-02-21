Analysts Expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) will report $17.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minim’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.54 million to $18.00 million. Minim reported sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.49 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINM. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Minim in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.27. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.