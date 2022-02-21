Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NTCT stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.