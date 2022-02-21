Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $94.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $157.01 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

OMER stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $443.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Omeros by 41.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

