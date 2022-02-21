Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

