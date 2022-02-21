Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.98. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 846,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,967. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

