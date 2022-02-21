Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$8.40

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TSE AAV opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

