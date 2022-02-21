Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $82.50

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ALTR traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.53 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

