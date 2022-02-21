Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Target Price at GBX 3,760

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 2,483 ($33.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,054.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,493.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.76. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

