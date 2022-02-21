Analysts Set DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT at $1,316.64

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,316.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

