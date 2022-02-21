Analysts Set Expectations for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GXO. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

