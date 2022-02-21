Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $22.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
