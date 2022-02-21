Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $22.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

