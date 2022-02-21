Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $31.71

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 153,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

