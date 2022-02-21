Analysts Set Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) PT at $22.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

