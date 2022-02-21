Analyzing AppLovin (APP) and The Competition

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) is one of 106 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AppLovin to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppLovin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1008 4172 8867 278 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $106.54, suggesting a potential upside of 67.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 39.84%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.14% -7.79% -2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion -$125.19 million 911.13 AppLovin Competitors $8.31 billion $2.24 billion 78.92

AppLovin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppLovin beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

