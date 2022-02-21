Analyzing LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCNB pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.09% 8.77% 1.13% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCNB and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.41 million 3.53 $20.97 million $1.66 11.60 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.79 $1.74 billion N/A N/A

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LCNB and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCNB beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.