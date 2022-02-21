Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.