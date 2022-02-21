Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

ANGI opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Angi by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Angi by 139.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

