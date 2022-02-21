Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,910 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 31,286,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,603,635. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

