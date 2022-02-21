ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $299.57 on Monday. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.43.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

