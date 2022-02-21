AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Reaches $772,133.46

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $772,133.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00107672 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 242,851,672 coins and its circulating supply is 242,851,670 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.