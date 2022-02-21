Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 3.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

