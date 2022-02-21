Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

