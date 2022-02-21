Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 122,192 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

